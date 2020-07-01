Mumbai: Fire at commercial building in Powai; no casualty reported

A fire broke out in a seven-storey commercial building at Hiranandani Garden in Powai area here on Wednesday morning, a fire brigade official said. No casualty was reported, he said. The blaze erupted on the fifth floor of the building around 6.15 am and spread to the electric wiring, installations and cables, false ceiling of an office and split AC unit in 3,000 square feet area.

Smoke spread on the fifth and sixth floors of the building, the official said, adding that it was declared a level-2 firearound 7 am. Five fire engines, a foam tender and four jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be established, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever