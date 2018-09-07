Mumbai: Fire at Kamala Mills yet again!

national

The fire broke out at an under construction area behind the popular restaurant Tamasha located in Lower Parel in the South Central locality of Mumbai

Pic/ Twitter user

A fire incident was reported in Kamala Mills compound, which is located in Lower Parel area of Mumbai. The fire took place behind Tamasha Victoria. There was a small fire at the ground floor of an under-construction building in Kamala Mills. The fire was doused by the workers who were present there.

There have been a few incidents of fire at Kamal mills compound in Mumbai in the recent past. Many users on Twitter went on to share photos and videos about the Kamala Mills fire.

#Fire again at Kamala Mills - near Fatty Bau pic.twitter.com/dMDwoTjzcP — Vikram Kharvi (@vikramkharvi) September 7, 2018

Nine months after Kamala Mills Tragedy, yet another instance of fire here. Fire seems to have doused now pic.twitter.com/2cQv7aqNVl — Isheeta Bali (@isheetab) September 7, 2018

One of the Twitter users stated that the fire may have been doused as of now. No destruction of property or loss of lives has been reported yet.

Firefighters try to douse the fire at the Kamala Mills compound. Pic/Laxman Singh

This is not the first incident of fire at Kamala Mills compound. Back in 28th December 2017, 1 Above Pub and Mojo's Bistro pub located in Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel caught fire and resulted in 14 deaths and several injuries.

More details are awaited.

View photos: Kamala Mills Fire - All you need to know about Mumbai's disastrous blaze in 2017

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates