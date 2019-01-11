Mumbai: Fire breaks out on 14th floor of The Meridian building in Nerul

national

According to Navi Mumbai fire control room, the flat on the 14th floor of the high-rise was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

Representational image

Nerul: Another incident of a fire break out has surfaced when the 14th floor of a high-rise building in Nerul on Thursday night was up in flames. The fire officials confirmed that the fire was controlled within two hours with no casualties.

According to Navi Mumbai fire control room, this incident was reported by the residents of The Meridian building in Nerul sector 6. “The fire was reportedly in a flat that was closed and didn’t have any occupants,” said a fire officer from the Vashi station who was at the spot. “We got the call at around 10.53 pm and we sent out four water tankers, two from the Airoli station and two from the Vashi station, immediately,” he said.

According to The Indian Express, the fire was brought under control by midnight and cooling process was continuing. An officer from the Nerul police station said, "We have started an investigation. The flat on the 14th floor of the high-rise had been rented out but was unoccupied at the time of the incident. It is possible that the fire was caused by a short circuit, but we will know better after the investigation.”

