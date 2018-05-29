Search

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a shop in Malad opposite railway station

May 29, 2018, 09:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Soon after news of a flame broke out, eight fire engines and six water tankers were rushed to the spot

Mumbai: Fire breaks out a sweetmeat shop at Malad opposite railway stationMM Mithaiwala. Pic/ANI

A major fire broke out at MM Mithaiwala opposite Malad railway station at 7 am on Tuesday morning.

Soon after news of a flame broke out, eight fire engines and six water tankers were rushed to the spot. No casualties were reported.

More details awaited...

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Caught on camera! Man tries to forcibly kiss female passenger on Mumbai railway station

Tags

malad