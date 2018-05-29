Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a shop in Malad opposite railway station

Soon after news of a flame broke out, eight fire engines and six water tankers were rushed to the spot

MM Mithaiwala. Pic/ANI

A major fire broke out at MM Mithaiwala opposite Malad railway station at 7 am on Tuesday morning.

Soon after news of a flame broke out, eight fire engines and six water tankers were rushed to the spot. No casualties were reported.

More details awaited...

Fire breaks out in a sweet shop in Mumbai's Malad, 12 fire tenders at the spot pic.twitter.com/4S2QSFhpam — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2018

