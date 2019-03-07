Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a car service centre near Mahalakshmi railway station

national

The photos from the incident site near Mahalakshmi railway station show the damaged cars and firefighters carrying out the rescue operation

Pic/ANI

A fire broke out at a car service centre near Mahalakshmi Railway Station on the western railway in the Mumbai gutting several cars on late Wednesday night.

The fire has now been doused. No casualties have been reported so far. The photos from the incident site show the damaged cars and firefighters carrying out the rescue operation. The police is yet to ascertain the cause of the fire at the service centre.

Mumbai: Inside visuals from the car service centre where a fire broke out last night. 6 luxury cars affected in the fire. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/TcnSUMTyYq — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2019

More details are awaited.

