Mumbai: Fire breaks out at commercial building in South Mumbai; no casualty reported

A major fire broke out in a three-storey commercial building in Raghuvanshi Mill Compound at Lower Parel here on Thursday morning, the third such incident in the city since midnight, officials said. No casualty was reported in the blaze, that erupted around 9.30 am in the ground floor of P-2 building located inside the mill compound, a fire brigade official said.

The flames later spread to the first and second floors of the building, he said. It was initially tagged as a ''level-2'' fire, but escalated to ''level-3'' (major) around 12.15 pm, he said.

At least 12 fire engines were engaged in efforts to douse the flames, he said. "Fire fighting is on at the spot. There is no report of injury to anyone till now," the official said.

Earlier, a fire broke out at the office of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait at Nariman Point in South Mumbai around 5.15 am. Besides, two godowns were gutted in a blaze at an industrial estate in Marol area of Andheri at around 12.45 am.

No casualty was reported in these two incidents, officials said.

