Fire breaks out in South Mumbai hotel used as quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained

A fire broke out at a hotel in South Mumbai which was being used as a quarantine centre to treat COVID-19 patients in the city. According to reports, the fire broke out at at Rippon Hotel situated on Bellasis Road in South Mumbai's Nagpada area. A team of police and fire brigade officials are at the spot. Two fire fighting jets have been pressed for the rescue operation.

Level-II fire breaks out at Rippon Hotel on Bellasis Road in Nagpada. Fire fighting operation on. Fire confined in the hotel's lodging room, which was being used as a quarantine center for #COVID19 patients. Most of the patients rescued, search operation is on:Mumbai Fire Brigade — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2020

The fire has been confined to the lodging room of hotel, which has ground-plus three structure. The building has been smoke logged. Most of the patients at the quarantine centre were taken to a place of safety. Search opeartion is underwayto find if there are any missing persons.

