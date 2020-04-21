Search

Fire breaks out in South Mumbai hotel used as quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients

Updated: Apr 21, 2020, 19:35 IST | Prajakta Kasale | Mumbai

The fire had been confined to the lodging room of hotel, which has ground-plus three structure; most of the patients have been rescued and relocated

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained
A fire broke out at a hotel in South Mumbai which was being used as a quarantine centre to treat COVID-19 patients in the city. According to reports, the fire broke out at at Rippon Hotel situated on Bellasis Road in South Mumbai's Nagpada area. A team of police and fire brigade officials are at the spot. Two fire fighting jets have been pressed for the rescue operation.

The fire has been confined to the lodging room of hotel, which has ground-plus three structure. The building has been smoke logged. Most of the patients at the quarantine centre were taken to a place of safety. Search opeartion is underwayto find if there are any missing persons.

