Mumbai: Bhulabhai Desai road fire doused, no loss of lives reported

A fire that broke out at a showroom in Premson House building, opposite Breach Candy Hospital in Bhulabhai Desai Road has been brought under control by the fire department. No casualties have been reported in the incident. According to the fire brigade, it was a level 2 fire that took place around 2.30pm on Friday.

Earlier today, unconfirmed reports stated that traffic signal lights were not functioning between Haji Ali and Kamps Corner, leading to a jam in the South Mumbai area. As per fire officials, the fire was confined to two to three shops on the first floor of a ground and upper single-storeyed structure. The entire area is said to be filled with thick smoke.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Bhulabhai Desai Road is an upmarket shopping destination in South Mumbai and is usually freaquented by a number of people. So far there have been no reports of damage to property. More details awaited

