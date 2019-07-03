Search

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at building in Bhandup

Published: Jul 03, 2019, 18:22 IST | Anurag Kamble

The fire department has not yet succeeded in dousing the flames. No casualties have been reported as yet.

The fire that took place in Bhandup. Pictures/ Rajesh Gupta

In another incident of Mumbai fire, a building in Bhandup was ablaze today. The fire apparently was caught at Anand Industry, which is located in Bhandup. The fire was confined to the third floor of the building.

According to preliminary information, a garment workshop apparently caught fire. The fire occurred at 1 pm on June 3, 2019.

More details are awaited.

In another incident of Mumbai fire, four people were injured on Sunday after a fire broke out in a house in New Shivaji Nagar. The fire was caused due to a gas leak. The injured were admitted to hospital.  Fire tenders also went on the sight to douse the fire.

