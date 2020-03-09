Search

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Byculla slum, no injuries yet

Published: Mar 09, 2020, 08:43 IST | ANI | Mumbai

The incident was reported from a slum near Secreta School at Dhobi Ghat in Nagpada.

(Photo: ANI/Twitter)
(Photo: ANI/Twitter)

A fire broke out in a slum at Dhobi Ghat at Byculla early on Monday. The fire was reported at 5.40 am, according to the fire department. No injuries have been reported yet.

The incident was reported from a slum near Secreta School at Dhobi Ghat in Nagpada. More details awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK