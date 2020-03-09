Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Byculla slum, no injuries yet

A fire broke out in a slum at Dhobi Ghat at Byculla early on Monday. The fire was reported at 5.40 am, according to the fire department. No injuries have been reported yet.

Maharashtra: Fire that broke out in Byculla has been doused. Fire tenders at the spot, cooling operation underway. No injuries reported. https://t.co/IpZmls79Ch pic.twitter.com/3vP4EZVg7z — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

The incident was reported from a slum near Secreta School at Dhobi Ghat in Nagpada. More details awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates