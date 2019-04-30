Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Cama Industrial Estate, no causalities

national

Representational Image

A fire broke out at Cama Industrial Estate in Goregaon here in the wee hours of Tuesday, officials said. Presently, 12 fire tenders are attempting to douse the flame which broke out at around 2:30 am.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Firefighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited.

A similar incident occurred last week in South Mumbai. According to reports, a fire broke out at the famous Crawford Market area. Reports also state that four fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot.

The fire engines are currently making efforts to douse the flames at Crawford Market. No casualty was reported in the incident, he said.

The blaze erupted around 10.50 am at the shopping centre located behind a mosque on Abdul Rahman Street and spread rapidly in the complex, the official said.

Several electronic goods, plastic, stationery items and electric installations were gutted in the fire, he said.

Four fire engines, as many water tankers, and a quick response vehicle were rushed to the spot, he said. The fire brigade personnel managed to extinguish the flames after hectic efforts for about an hour, he said.

The exact cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.

