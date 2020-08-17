Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Crawford Market, 8 fire tenders at spot
Fire-fighting operation is underway to douse the blaze
Photo used for representational purposes
A fire broke out at Crawford Market in Mumbai on Monday. Eight fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire-fighting operation is underway to douse the blaze.
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Crawford Market. 8 fire tenders present at the spot. Fire-fighting operation underway. More details awaited— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020
More details are awaited.
