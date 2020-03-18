Mumbai: Fire breaks out at under construction building at DY Patil in Nerul
Four fire tenders have been rendered to the spot.
A fire broke out at an under-construction building on Wednesday at the D Y Patil campus in Navi
Mumbai, the police said. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The fire engulfed piles of thermocol kept inside the building around 1:30 pm, an official said. The blaze was doused within 30 minutes, he added. Nobody was injured in the incident since the building was unoccupied.
Fire burst out at DY Patil, Nerul Navi Mumbai. #fire @zee24taasnews @abpmajhatv @TV9Marathi @ABPNews @ANI pic.twitter.com/aMeTJS4cCa— Deepak Kapure (@kapuredeepak) March 18, 2020
Fire Breakout at DY PATIL ,Nerul— shashank (@shashank1608) March 18, 2020
Stay Safe.@CMOMaharashtra @DYPatilStadium @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/CZhEyfd3i3
Twitterati also put out a few videos of the scene.
