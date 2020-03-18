Mumbai: Fire breaks out at under construction building at DY Patil in Nerul

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A fire broke out at an under-construction building on Wednesday at the D Y Patil campus in Navi

Mumbai, the police said. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire engulfed piles of thermocol kept inside the building around 1:30 pm, an official said. The blaze was doused within 30 minutes, he added. Nobody was injured in the incident since the building was unoccupied.

Twitterati also put out a few videos of the scene.

