Mumbai: Fire breaks out at under construction building at DY Patil in Nerul

Updated: Mar 18, 2020, 16:06 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Four fire tenders have been rendered to the spot.

This image has been used for representational purposes only
A fire broke out at an under-construction building on Wednesday at the D Y Patil campus in Navi
Mumbai, the police said. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire engulfed piles of thermocol kept inside the building around 1:30 pm, an official said. The blaze was doused within 30 minutes, he added. Nobody was injured in the incident since the building was unoccupied.

Twitterati also put out a few videos of the scene.

