Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Grant Road building, two rescued

A massive fire broke out in a five-storey building in Mumbai’s Grant Road on Sunday morning, in which no casualties have been reported, said an official from the fire brigade. The official also informed that the fire has been brought under control.

According to the fire brigade, they received a distress call from a resident of Aaditya Arcade building in the Padamsi area regarding a fire was received following after they rushed to the spot with a team of local police and ambulances.

The official further informed fire engulfed the ground floor and first floor of the building. They also said that the cause of the blaze was not yet known. While eight to ten managed to come out of the building on their own, the fire official said that approximately nine people were rescued by the fire officials on the spot.

#UPDATE: A fire brigade personnel taken to hospital on experiencing suffocation & dehydration; another personnel taken to hospital after he got injured during the operations. A person, who was stranded in the building, was found unconscious and then taken to a hospital. https://t.co/tMnnEKBrCF — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019

Among the rescued, the fire official said that, two people stranded on the second floor were being rescued with the help of an Angus ladder whereas four people were rescued from the terrace of the building and three people from the third floor.

As per the fire official, it was a level three fire which meant they would have to evacuate the people from the affected building immediately.

