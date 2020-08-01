Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Reliance Foundation hospital, no injuries reported

A minor fire broke out at the cafeteria on the first floor of HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Friday night. Around six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to contain the fire.

The fire was contained within 10-15 minutes and no injuries were reported. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.



Fire at Reliance Foundation hospital. Pic/Bipin Kokate

“All patients and staff are safe. We will ascertain the cause of the fire and take appropriate measures,” Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital spokesperson said issuing a statement.

