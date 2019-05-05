Mumbai: Fire breaks out at residential area in Andheri; One injured

national

One person has been injured in the incident so far. 5 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire

Pic/Twitter ANI

A major fire broke out at a residential area today on the 4th floor of Sarita Building at Mazil Masjid Chowk in Andheri's Yari Road area following a cylinder blast. One person has been injured in the incident so far and has been taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Here's a video of the cylinder blast at the building:

Mumbai: Fire has broken out on 4th floor of Sarita Building at Mazil Masjid Chowk in Andheri's Yari Road area following a cylinder blast. One injured person, has been taken to a hospital. 5 fire tenders are present at spot. Police is also present at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/LXsczB5TKw — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2019

Five fire tenders are present at the spot. Officials of Mumbai Police are also present at the spot. More details awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates