Mumbai: Fire breaks out at residential area in Andheri; One injured

Updated: May 05, 2019, 14:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent

One person has been injured in the incident so far. 5 fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the fire

Pic/Twitter ANI

A major fire broke out at a residential area today on the 4th floor of Sarita Building at Mazil Masjid Chowk in Andheri's Yari Road area following a cylinder blast. One person has been injured in the incident so far and has been taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Here's a video of the cylinder blast at the building:

Five fire tenders are present at the spot. Officials of Mumbai Police are also present at the spot. More details awaited.

