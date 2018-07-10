Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a commercial building in Dadar; no casualities

The call about fire breaking out on the top floor of the five-storey Atlantic Building near Indiabulls tower was received at 2.20 PM, an official of the city civic body's disaster management cell said

A fire broke out at a commercial building in Dadar area here this afternoon, but no casualty was reported, a civic official said.

It took the fire brigade jawans three hours to douse the blaze.

The building houses offices and shops. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

