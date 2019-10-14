MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a building in Andheri; three rescued

Updated: Oct 14, 2019, 15:20 IST | Faizan Khan |

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot

A fire broke out at the Peninsula Plaza building at Veera Desai in Andheri (West) on Monday. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot and around 40 to 50 people stranded on the upper floors are being evacuated.

According to officials, no inujuries have been reported so far. One fire fighting jet (with a special appliance) has also been pressed into action. Rescue operations are on-going.  

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbai newsandheri

Fire breaks out in a commercial building in south Mumbai, none hurt

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK