Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a building in Andheri; three rescued

A fire broke out at the Peninsula Plaza building at Veera Desai in Andheri (West) on Monday. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot and around 40 to 50 people stranded on the upper floors are being evacuated.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a commercial building in Andheri, Mumbai. 4 fire tenders at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fRvm3r3CMS — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2019

According to officials, no inujuries have been reported so far. One fire fighting jet (with a special appliance) has also been pressed into action. Rescue operations are on-going.

