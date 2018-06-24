Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Charni Road's Kothari House; firefighting underway

He said that the fire, which broke out around 6pm, was confined to the second and third floor of the ground plus four storey Kothari House situated close to Central Plaza cinema

Representational Image

A fire broke out in the evening on Sunday in a building in south Mumbai's Charni Road area and eight fire engines were rushed for firefighting operations, an official said.

He said that the fire, which broke out around 6pm, was confined to the second and third floor of the ground plus four

storey Kothari House situated close to Central Plaza cinema.

There are no reports of any casualty as yet and firefighting and search operations continue, the official added.

"A wooden staircase connecting the second and third floor collapsed after getting gutted in the fire," he said.

Eyewitnesses said that flames continued to billow out of the windows of the building.

