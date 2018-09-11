Mumbai: Fire breaks out in commercial building in Andheri

national

The blaze erupted around 10 am on the second floor of the seven-storey building at the Madhur Industrial Estate in Andheri, a fire brigade official said

A fire broke out in a commercial building in suburban Andheri on Tuesday morning, an official said. A fire personnel received burn injuries while trying to douse the flames, he said.

"The fire was confined to the electric wiring and office furniture of a medical store situated on the building's second floor," the official said.

Eight firefighting engines, a water tanker and five ambulances were rushed to the spot, he said, adding that efforts were on to douse the blaze, he said.

A fire official received burn injuries on his hands and was taken to the Cooper Hospital for treatment, he said.

"No office-goer was injured in the mishap," the official said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Last Week on Friday morning, a fire incident was reported in Kamala Mills compound, which is located in Lower Parel area of Mumbai. The fire broke out behind the popular restaurant-pub Tamasha located on the ground floor of a building located in the Kamala Mills compound at around 11.30 am. According to sources, the fire at the ground floor of an under-construction building was a small intensity blaze which was doused by the workers who were present there.

The blaze, which was triggered by short-circuit, was extinguished within minutes, said a senior official of the Disaster Management Cell of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. "The fire was doused even before the fire brigade team arrived," he said.

A major fire had broken out in Kamala Mills in December last year that resulted in the loss of lives and property damage. Many users on Twitter went on to share photos and videos about the Kamala Mills fire.

