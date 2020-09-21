A fire broke out in the Exchange Building at Ballard Estate in Mumbai on Monday.

The blaze was reported from the second floor of the building, which houses the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office. The NCB is currently investigating the drugs case, involving Rhea Chakraborty.

The NCB office is located on the third floor of the building and the SIT officials investigating the drugs case were present in the building when the fire broke out.

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Exchange Building at Ballard Estate; fire tenders present at the spot pic.twitter.com/odzNk0Bfpd — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

Two fire tenders and water tankers present at the spot. More details are awaited.

