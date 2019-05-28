Mumbai: Fire breaks out in rubber factory in Powai

Updated: May 28, 2019, 07:59 IST | mid-day online desk

Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in rubber factory in Powai
Representational image

A fire broke out in a rubber factory in Powai. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

The fire is now under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported. 

In a similar incident, a petrol tanker caught fire on Western Express Highway yesterday. The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped the vehicle and tried to douse the fire with the fire extinguisher. The tanker was headed to Vishram Service Centre, Dahisar, Thane territories from Sewree in the morning at 8.40 am after filling diesel in its tank.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

Tags

powaimumbai news

Fire breaks out at Mumbai's Crawford Market

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK