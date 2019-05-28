Mumbai: Fire breaks out in rubber factory in Powai

national

Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot

A fire broke out in a rubber factory in Powai. Four fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

The fire is now under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

In a similar incident, a petrol tanker caught fire on Western Express Highway yesterday. The driver of the vehicle immediately stopped the vehicle and tried to douse the fire with the fire extinguisher. The tanker was headed to Vishram Service Centre, Dahisar, Thane territories from Sewree in the morning at 8.40 am after filling diesel in its tank.

