Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Thane godown, no casualties

A massive fire broke out at a godown, where wax was stored, in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, an official said. There was no casualty, but the entire structure collapsed after it was gutted.

The ground-plus-one floor godown, located at Purna village in Bhiwandi where wax material was kept, caught fire around 8.20 am, chief fire officer Datta Salvi said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot which managed to douse the flames after about two hours, he said.

"While the firemen were trying to douse the flames, the entire single storey structure collapsed. There was no casualty," he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a godown in Thane's Purna area; 2 fire tenders present at the spot, no injuries/casualties reported pic.twitter.com/jtyNiHDxmD — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates