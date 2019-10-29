MENU

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Thane godown, no casualties

Updated: Oct 29, 2019, 14:15 IST | PTI | Mumbai

Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

A massive fire broke out at a godown, where wax was stored, in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, an official said. There was no casualty, but the entire structure collapsed after it was gutted.

The ground-plus-one floor godown, located at Purna village in Bhiwandi where wax material was kept, caught fire around 8.20 am, chief fire officer Datta Salvi said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot which managed to douse the flames after about two hours, he said.

"While the firemen were trying to douse the flames, the entire single storey structure collapsed. There was no casualty," he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

