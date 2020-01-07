Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Vasai Fort

A fire broke out on Monday night in Vasai Fort. There was no loss of life in the area but only the grass was burned as it was noticed that the fire was stopped spreading in time.

On Monday night at around 8 PM, there was a fire near the palm trees near the main entrance of the historic Vasai fort. When this information was received by the local fire brigade personnel from the locality, the fire brigade immediately rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. They were able to regain control of the fire immediately as the flames did not spread much.

Pic/Hanif Patel

The exact cause of the fire has not been found, but it is possible that the fire could have been triggered by drunkards and anti-social elements coming to the fort.

