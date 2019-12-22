Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a residential building in Vile Parle, rescue operations underway

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A major fire broke out in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai on Sunday evening. The fire was reported around 7 pm on the 7th and 8th floor in a 13-storey Labh Shrivali building on Bajaj road. The Mumbai fire brigade declared fire level 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. Huge flames could be seen emanating from the floor. No casualties have been reported yet.

Fire on the 7th & 8th floor of Labh Shrivali building, Bajaj road, Vile Parle West.

Fire fighting and Rescue operations are on.#MumbaiNews #MumbaiFire pic.twitter.com/WzCsRc4EVu — mid-day (@mid_day) December 22, 2019

According to officials, the fire has been confined to 2 to 3 offices. As per the preliminary information, the Mumbai fire brigade officials received a call at around 7 pm. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, who reached the spot in 15 minutes. The fire fighting and rescue operations are currently underway.

Further details are awaited.

