Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a residential building in Vile Parle, rescue operations underway

Updated: Dec 22, 2019, 20:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A fire broke out 7th and 8th floor of a residential complex in Vile Parle. Fire fighting and Rescue operations are on.

A major fire broke out in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai on Sunday evening. The fire was reported around 7 pm on the 7th and 8th floor in a 13-storey Labh Shrivali building on Bajaj road. The Mumbai fire brigade declared fire level 2 on a scale of 1 to 5. Huge flames could be seen emanating from the floor. No casualties have been reported yet.

According to officials, the fire has been confined to 2 to 3 offices. As per the preliminary information, the Mumbai fire brigade officials received a call at around 7 pm. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, who reached the spot in 15 minutes. The fire fighting and rescue operations are currently underway.

Further details are awaited.

