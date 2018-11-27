Video: Fire breaks out near Bandra station

Nov 27, 2018, 10:39 IST | mid-day online correspondent

MLA and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar tweeted about the incident

A major fire broke at Shastri Nagar near Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Tuesday at around 10.00 am. No casualties have been reported. Fire tenders, police and ambulance are present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway.

