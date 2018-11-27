Video: Fire breaks out near Bandra station

national

MLA and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar tweeted about the incident

Pic/Twitter

A major fire broke at Shastri Nagar near Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Tuesday at around 10.00 am. No casualties have been reported. Fire tenders, police and ambulance are present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway.

Watch videos here...

MLA and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar tweeted about the incident

Fire reported @Shastri nagar nr Bandra Stn- police, fire brigade dept hve rushed 2 site, they r doing needful 2 bring situation under control. Am coordinating w authorities 4 relief & rescue ops! — ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) November 27, 2018

Seems like another fire. Slums in Bandra. Photo taken from the flyover. @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/Fbv4z1X9aw — Soumyadipta Chanda (@shoumodipto) November 27, 2018

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates