Video: Fire breaks out near Bandra station
MLA and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar tweeted about the incident
A major fire broke at Shastri Nagar near Bandra railway station in Mumbai on Tuesday at around 10.00 am. No casualties have been reported. Fire tenders, police and ambulance are present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway.
#MumbaiNews: Major fire breaks out near #BandraRailway Station. More details awaited! #Fire #BandraFire #BandraStation #MiddayFirst #MiddayNews @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/MJg7UBNskC— mid-day (@mid_day) November 27, 2018
Seems like a major fire #bandra east #traffic #BreakingNews #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/q9zuMApFQ8— Sajid Ladak (@LadakSajid) November 27, 2018
@fire @mumbairailusers @bandrainfo fire near railway station Bandra West pic.twitter.com/JElbOXsRjo— Vivian D'silva (@viviandsilva02) November 27, 2018
Fire reported @Shastri nagar nr Bandra Stn- police, fire brigade dept hve rushed 2 site, they r doing needful 2 bring situation under control. Am coordinating w authorities 4 relief & rescue ops!— ashish shelar (@ShelarAshish) November 27, 2018
Seems like another fire. Slums in Bandra. Photo taken from the flyover. @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/Fbv4z1X9aw— Soumyadipta Chanda (@shoumodipto) November 27, 2018
Looks like another fire near Bandra station (W) @MumbaiPolice @MumbaiLiveNews #FireInBandra pic.twitter.com/wUp69Hb4ln— Ayesha Siddiqui (@ayesha_91) November 27, 2018
Fire breaks out in Bandra slums, no casualties reported