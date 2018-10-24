Mumbai: Fire breaks out near Chakala Metro station
A major fire broke out near Chakala Metro station. Passengers were evacuated.
A major fire broke out near Chakala Metro station in Andheri, Mumbai on Wednesday at around 2.15 pm. Passengers travelling in the Mumbai Metro were evacuated.
Big fire near #Chakala Metro station. Passengers were evacuated from the Chakala metro station.#Mumbai @mid_day— laxman singh (@Laxmantweetsss) October 24, 2018
Pic courtesy: Jatin, eye witness pic.twitter.com/yMiM0dFksh
More details awaited
