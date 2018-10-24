Search

Mumbai: Fire breaks out near Chakala Metro station

Oct 24, 2018, 14:26 IST | mid-day online correspondent

A major fire broke out near Chakala Metro station. Passengers were evacuated.

Pics/Jatin, eyewitness

A major fire broke out near Chakala Metro station in Andheri, Mumbai on Wednesday at around 2.15 pm. Passengers travelling in the Mumbai Metro were evacuated. 

More details awaited

