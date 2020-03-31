Mumbai: Fire breaks out on fourth floor of Mantralaya, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in Mantralaya in one of the close cabins of UD department on 4 the floor. The fire brigade received a call at 8.30 pm, the fire doused at 9.30 pm. No one injured in the incident.

The fire was confined to the Computer & printer in one of the closed cabin of the Urban Development department on 4th floor near Chamber of U.D. Minister. Four fire engines were on the spot with 3 jumbo tankers of water.

Due to smoke-logged on the 4th floor, false Ceilingwase removed at some of the places. Operation of A.C. plant Room was terminated for the time being.

The fire was extinguished by Firemen by cutting off current, opening the window for ventilation and by using one line of fixed Fire fighting system riser of Mantralaya building and one small engine line of four motor pumps.

