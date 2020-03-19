Mumbai: Fire breaks out opposite Mannat in Bandra; one dead, another injured

A 20-year-old girl died and a British national was injured after a fire broke out opposite Mannat in Bandstand, Bandra (West) on Thursday morning.

The incident took place at Sea Spring building in the area. Officials said the deceased was identified as Evana Morrece, a British National, while the injured, who was her househelp, is critical in the ICU with over 100 per cent burns.

"After being alerted, the fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in some time. Two women were later rescued from the flat and they were immediately rushed to the nearby Bhabha Hospital," the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

However, doctors there declared Morrece dead on arrival, he said, adding that another woman, identified as Sifra Japhari, 38, has suffered 90 per cent to 100 per cent burn injuries. The injured woman is in a critical condition and has been admitted to the ICU, he said.

The building is located opposite Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat' bungalow, the official said.

