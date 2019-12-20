Mumbai: Fire Brigade issues notice to 208 building for flouting safety rules

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Nearly 208 buildings inspected by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) from January to November were found to be non-compliant and notices have been issued to such housing societies and commercial complexes in the city. This year, from January to November, a total of 2,486 building structures were inspected by the fire brigade to check if the fire fighting systems were functional of which 208 buildings have been sent notices.

The fire brigade officials also audited 10,800 hotels and restaurants for fire compliance, action against 6282 was initiated for flouting various types of fire norms. During this, 9,921 cooking gas cylinders were seized that were being used illegally. This joint inspection was carried out from January till December 20 involving officials from the health department, fire brigade, and building proposal.

After the Kamala Mills fire incident that killed 14 people, the BMC had formed 34 special compliance cells under the fire brigade under which the compliance cell is supposed to conduct surprise inspections of building premises in order to check fire safety.

PS Rahagndale, Chief Fire Officer said, "The entire selection of buildings that needs to be inspected is random and those who do not comply with the notices issued within the stipulated time are prosecuted by disconnecting the water and electricity connections first following which legal action is taken."

