Mumbai Fire Brigade learns to operate Hazmat vehicle

Thirty firemen of the BMC's fire brigade trained under the Slovenian experts to fight Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) attacks. Training from such experts from Slovenia was part of the tender condition to train the firemen on how to use the recently brought Hazmat vehicle.

The fire officials said that the use of this equipment will be crucial which is staff is being trained. The trained staff will be entrusted the responsibility of teaching other colleagues also and hence the training was insisted in the tender itself.

Hazmat vehicle will be used to deal with chemical accidents and nuclear accidents. The Standing committee had passed the proposal to purchase one hazmat vehicle from a Slovenia-based company at the cost of Rs 7.5 crore, in 2017.

This cost includes vehicle equipment, which has in-built suits and gear and various tools for the firemen, training and five years maintenance. "This is the first time the Fire Brigade is buying such a vehicle," said fire officials.

PS Rahangdale, chief fire officer, said, "The training on newly acquired Hazmat vehicle is going on at Fire brigade Head Quarters (Byculla) for 30 officers and staff. The experts from Slovenia are conducting the week-long training." There was full training simulation of chemical disaster Standard Operating Procedure at Byculla by replicating the emergency of acid leakage, leakage from toxic gas and the very decontamination procedure after the disaster. The suits were worn by these officials is a part of the vehicle and furthe,r this vehicle is expected to be the first response vehicle for any chemical or nuclear like a disaster.

