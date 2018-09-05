Mumbai fire: Defective electric circuit led to fire at Crystal Towers

national

Crystal Tower. Pic/Atul Kamble

Twelve days after a fire broke out at Crystal Towers in Dadar, the fire brigade has come out with a report, which mentions that the cause of the fire was the building's defective electric circuit. It also says the executive engineer of Building Proposal department should not have issued an occupation certificate without obtaining the no-objection certificate.

The report further suggests that the F South ward officials should inspect the building and find out whether structural changes had been made without approval. The fire brigade has already disconnected the water and electric supply apart from initiating a legal procedure under Fire Act 2006. Chief Fire Officer, P S Rahangdale, said, "The cause of the fire is decided after going through eye-witness accounts and observations. We also take into consideration circumstantial evidence."

