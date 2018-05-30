Mumbai: Fire in express train coach derails Central Railway's schedule

Railway officials said they first received information at 2.50 pm and switched off the power in overhead wires



Firefighter spray water on Solapur Express after a major fire broke out in the spare coach at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway yard, in Mumbai on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Pic/PTI

An empty coach of an express train caught fire at Mumbai CSMT yard last afternoon. Following the chaos and switching off of power, four express trains were delayed by 30 minutes to an hour.

Railway officials said they first received information at 2.50 pm and switched off the power in overhead wires. The fire brigade was summoned; it arrived by 3.23 pm, and the fire was brought under control by 3.35 pm. There was no injury to any passenger or staff.

"Before fire brigade's arrival, adjoining coaches and a train on a nearby line were moved out," a spokesperson said. A high-level inquiry committee has been set up to investigate the incident. The four trains that were delayed are CSMT-Bhubaneswar Konark (by 1 hour 15 minutes), CSMT-Kanyakumari (by 30 minutes), Nandigram Express (by 25 minutes) and CSMT-Pune Pragati Express by about 10 minutes.

