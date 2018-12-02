Mumbai: Fire in Mahalaxmi high rise, 70-year-old woman dies, 19 hospitalised

Dec 02, 2018, 17:19 IST | PTI

The blaze occurred in the early hours Sunday on the third floor of the 18-storey Samrat Ashoka building located on Keshavrao Khade Marg

Mumbai: Fire in Mahalaxmi high rise, 70-year-old woman dies, 19 hospitalised
Representational Image

A 70-year-old woman died and at least 19 were hospitalised, two of them critical, after a fire broke out Sunday in a high-rise building near Mahalaxmi Racecourse in south Mumbai, police said.

The blaze occurred in the early hours Sunday on the third floor of the 18-storey Samrat Ashoka building located on Keshavrao Khade Marg, an official said.

He said the fire possibly started in the electrical wiring inside a duct on the third floor and then spread to the wiring right up till the top floor.

"At least 96 residents were stranded in their flats due to the fire and smoke. A rescue operation was launched by the Fire Brigade at 3 am and 50 people from the upper floors were brought down using the staircase. Four others were saved using special devices," the official informed.

Those rescued were rushed to a nearby hospital as they had inhaled smoke, he said.

Among them, Laxmibai Koli (70) died during treatment. he added.

Mumbai Fire

The official said 77 residents were discharged after treatment while 19 are still admitted.

The condition of two people, admitted in Bhatia Hospital, is critical, the official said.

The blaze was brought under control at 6 am and a probe team is ascertaining its cause though initial suspicion is that it started due to a short circuit, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

mumbai newssouth mumbainational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Mumbai: 65-year-old woman dragged on train platform while boarding

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK