Mumbai: Fire in Vile Parle building, no one injured

The fire that broke out at Labh Shrivalli building in Vile Parle (West) was brought under control. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A Fire erupted in a building in Vile Parle West on Sunday evening. The fire was confined to the offices on the 7th and 8th floors. The fire brigade rescued four people from the building. No one was injured in the incident.

A fire broke out in the 13-storey Labh Shrivalli building on Bajaj Road at 7 pm. The Mumbai fire brigade rushed to the spot and declared a level three fire. Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot. Fire fighting and rescue operations were going on for almost an hour before the fire could be brought under control. Four people were rescued from the seventh floor. Officers who had reached the terrace found no one had been trapped there. No one was injured in the fire.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates