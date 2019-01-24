Mumbai: Fire temple won't be sold, repair work to start soon, says Desai

national

Zoroastrian High Priest Khurshed Dastoor had suggested selling off the property and utilising the funds for welfare of priests

Repair and renovation of the Godavara fire temple is expected to be completed by June this year. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Zoroastrian High Priest Khurshed Dastoor had suggested that the Godavara fire temple property in Fort should be sold off and the holy fire be shifted elsewhere, but the Bombay Parsi Punchayet (BPP) has decided otherwise. BPP Chairman Yazdi Desai issued a statement earlier this week saying that the structure would be renovated and work on it would begin next week.

He further said that BPP had already collected R26 lakh for the renovation work and had no plans of selling the agiary. In an appeal sent out last week, the BPP had requested the Parsi community to make contributions to the tune of R40 lakh for the repair work.

In a public statement last week, Dastoor had referred to BPP's appeal for funds and suggested that rather than spending money on renovating a structure which sees limited footfall, the BPP should sell off the property at market rate and utilise the funds for the welfare of priests. He had also suggested that since the same trustees maintain the Godavara fire temple, also known as Gamadia Agiary, and Jokhi Agiary (Godrej Baug) at Napean Sea Road, the Godavara fire should be shifted to Godrej Baug and enthroned in a separate room. Despite several attempts, Dastoor couldn't be reached for a comment.

Admitting that the footfall at the Gamadia Agiary had dropped over the years since many Parsis have migrated from the Fort area, Desai, however, pointed out that it was not possible to shift a holy fire. "There are certain rituals followed in a fire temple and it is a big deal. Just because fewer members are attending the temple doesn't mean that we will shift it," he added.

He further said that this was the first time in at least 15 years that repairs were being taken up in a holistic manner. "Earlier, minor patchwork was done. We have appointed an architect for the renovation work, which includes structural repairs, painting and waterproofing work," said Desai. In his statement, Desai had said that till now, R26.26 had been collected and BPP would continue to collect funds. He further said that he would make a personal contribution of R10 lakh for the project.

