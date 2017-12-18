Mumbai fire: Workers die of suffocation in their sleep as fire breaks out in Andheri

Workers, sleeping inside factory, died of suffocation after fire broke out in chimney; cause of fire still unknown

Twelve people died after a massive fire broke out at a farsan factory in Saki Naka, Andheri East, around 3 am today. According to the police, there were 21 workers inside the factory in Makaria Compound on Khairani Road, when the fire broke out. Eleven workers were sleeping on the mezzanine floor, six on the ground and four near the gate.



Rescue work underway at the factory this morning. Pic/ Datta Kumbhar

The fire broke out in the chimney of the factory, which is located at the ground floor, sources said. The four people near the gate and a few from the mezzanine floor managed to escape, but others died of suffocation, said a senior officer from the Saki Naka Police.

When the neighbours were alerted about the blaze, they tried to douse the fire with water. The Mumbai Fire Brigade reached the spot around 4 am, an eyewitness said.

A body being retrieved from the debris

The 12 people caught in the fire were declared dead and their bodies were taken to the nearest Rajawadi Hospital. All the workers are said to be in the age group of 22 to 25. Dr Vidya Thakur, superintendent of Rajawadi Hospital said, "We have received 12 bodies so far. Most of them died before they were brought to the hospital."

At around 10.30 this morning, Navinchandra Reddy, DCP of Zone 10, and Commissioner of Police Dattatray Padsalgikar visited the spot.

Investigations revealed that the workers used to sleep in the factory. "Until investigation are over, we can’t confirm the main reason for the fire," said a senior officer with the fire department.

PS Rahangdale, senior fire brigade official said, "Fire safety rules were not followed inside the factory. There was no fire exit or proper ventilation inside."