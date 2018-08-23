Mumbai fire: Wristwatches and odontology help identify charred bodies

national

Forensic odontologist Dr Hemlata Pandey identified one victim through dental filing

All of the victims were taken to the KEM hospital. File Pic

Accessories and forensic odontology helped identify two of the four deceased in Wednesday's Crystal Tower fire, whose bodies were charred beyond recognition. It took almost six hours to identify Sanjeev Nair and Ashok Sampat.

About Nair's body, a doctor from the KEM hospital said, "His relatives identified the 100 per cent burnt body with the accessories like the chain and watch."

As for Sampat, forensic odontologist Dr Hemlata Pandey identified him through dental filing. "He had one silver filing in a tooth. Also, we matched his front teeth, which were very prominent, with a photo of his for confirmation. Along with that, his belt buckle also helped to confirm his identity," she told mid-day.

Apart from Nair and Sampat, two other deceased identified as Shubhada Shelke and Bablu Sheikh were also brought to KEM, along with the 16 injured. "A total 20 victims were brought to KEM, of which four were brought dead. But all the injured patients are stable," said Dr Avinash N Supe, dean of the hospital. Most of the injured are suffering from minor burns and cuts. Three were later shifted to a private hospital; one of them is a woman who is five months pregnant.

