Mumbai: Firewoman, seven others infected after gas leakage at Mulund sports complex

Eight people including a firewoman were infected after a gas leakage occurred at the BMC-run swimming pool at Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Mulund, on Wednesday. They were rushed to the hospital and are stable.

According to the police, around 4.30pm, a security guard sensed gas leakage and informed the officials who alerted the fire brigade. Officials from the fire brigade department said the leakage was from a filtration plant. Nobody was in the swimming pool when the incident occurred.

"The chlorine gas infected seven people including a fireman, a female coach, two security guards and four housekeeping staff," a police officer said, adding that the leakage was stopped around 7.14pm.

He said the people were taken to MT Agarwal Hospital after they complained of breathlessness and giddiness. The swimming pool and jogging track will remain shut until further inspection, authorities at the sports complex said.

The firewoman Nomin Sheikh, 22; Nirmala Vayar, 40; Ujjawala Mane, 40; Deepali Utekar, 44; Pravin Makwana, 40; Shahaji Londhe, 52 and Jitendra Madgaonkar, 32, are stable.

The Mulund police is yet to take a decision whether an offence needs to be registered or not. Further investigations are on.

