Mumbai: First train on Central Railway will now start at 3.51 am, not 4.25 am

Annoucing its new time-table for local train services, which will come into effect from Saturday, Central Railway (CR) authorities said that they had preponed the day's first local from Kasara by 34 minutes. The train, which earlier used to leave the station at 4:25am and reach CSMT at 7:04am, will now leave at 3:51am and reach its destination at 6:30am.

Officials said that the morning locals were crucial for many commuters, who stay in the suburbs, and was also an important link for wholesale markets and the city's supply chain. As part of the new time-table, three services have been extended to Parel and timings of existing 42 trains have been changed. However, the total number of main-line services will remain 858.

"The best we could do is extend a couple of services. One Thane local and two Dadar locals have been extended to Parel so that more people can avail the services. The new Parel suburban terminus has proved to be a boon," said, Shivaji Sutar, CR's chief public relations officer. The network is completely saturated with a total of 1,774 suburban services, including harbour, trans-harbour and the fourth corridor. Explaining the inability to run more services, a senior divisional officer said. "We need to keep a few slots empty for flexibility otherwise the entire system will collapse."



Pic/Twitter

U2 books train for fans

The CR has arranged for a special limited halt local train service for Irish rock band U2's first ever concert in India. The team has booked the train, which will run as a special chartered suburban train service for those attending the concert on December 15. CR chief spokesperson, Shivaji Sutar confirmed the development and said that the train would run during non-peak hours. The special service will start at Andheri and ferry passengers to the concert until Nerul station with limited stops at Mahim and Kurla connecting the Western, Central and Harbour lines. People can buy the 'travel package' for the special train service on BookMyShow.

