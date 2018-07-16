Mumbai: Five arrested for poaching flamingoes in Malad wetlands

As per the information received, Mangroves Cell made the arrest yesterday under the Arms Act, as the accused had used a gun to hunt the birds

Flamingo is a protected species under schedule IV of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972

Five people have been arrested for allegedly poaching flamingoes in the mangroves at Jankalyan Nagar, Malad West, and a case registered based on the photographic evidence provided by local residents.

As per the information received, Mangroves Cell made the arrest yesterday under the Arms Act, as the accused had used a gun to hunt the birds. "The incident occurred on July 10 around 1.15 pm. Locals gave us evidence against the culprits, in the form of photos they had clicked," said an official from the Mangroves Cell.

Sunish Subramanian, honorary wildlife warden, Mumbai City, was sent the photographs, after which he took up the issue with Vasudevan N, additional principal chief conservator of forests & Mangroves Cell, and Prashant Deshmukh, range forest officer. Flamingo (scientific name Phoenicopteridae) is a protected species under schedule IV of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Hurting or killing the birds is a violation.

