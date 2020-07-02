Mumbai: Five children feared drowned in Kalamandvi waterfall in Jawahar

In an unfortunate incident, five children who had gone for a outing are feared drowned at a waterfall in Palghar district. The children from Ambika Chowk in Jawahar had gone for a picnic at the Kalmandavi Waterfall at Kelichapada (Kalsheti) when tragedy struck. The incident took place at around 3 pm on Thursday. The waterfall is situated at a distance of 7 km from Jawahar in Palghar district.

According to reports, 13 children reached the Kalamandvi waterfalls and entered the fall for a swim. The waterfall is apparently large and deep, which is located near Kelichapad in Jawahar Palghar district.

Jawahar Police reached the spot and search operations are underway to look for the victims who are feared to have drowned in the waterfalls.

