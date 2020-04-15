Mumbai: Five injured as speeding tempo dashes into BEST bus

The accident took place when the bus was crossing a signal near St. Lawrence School in Vashi

Nearly five persons, including BEST commuters were injured after a speeding tempo dashed into a BEST bus on Wednesday morning. A BEST spokesperson said that the incident occurred at 8 am when the bus on route number 504 between Wadala and Khargar was crossing a signal near St. Lawrence School in Vashi.

The tempo came from the right side of the bus and crashed into it, damaging it completely. The impact of the collision was so much that the bus swerved in another direction after the hit.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. BEST buses are being used by essential services staff workers' who are on the front line amid the coronavirus lockdown.

