Mumbai: Five-year-old boy crushed to death in lift accident in Dharavi

A 5-year-old boy was crushed to death in a lift accident in his building in Dharavi area on Saturday, police said. The boy is identified as Mohammed Sarfraj Sheikh. He was going home with his siblings when he got caught between the lift door and the shaft. Shahu Nagar police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the incident.

According to Shahu Nagar cops, the incident occurred at Kozi Shelter Building at Dharavi Cross Road around 12.45 pm when Sarfraj along with his 7 and 3-year-old sisters was returning to home through the elevator. "Both of his sister opened the iron grill and wooden safety door and went home. When Sarfraj was trying to close grill, he was caught between wooden door and shaft" told an officer from Shahu Nagar Police station.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside the lift.

Jawans of Fire Brigade removed body of child from bottom of the lift duct. He was rushed to Sion Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors. "We have verified the CCTV footage and confirmed there is no foul play. An ADR has been filed in connection with the incident. We are requesting parents to be more careful when kids travel in lift" said Shashikant Gangawane, Senior Inspector of Shahu Nagar Police station. "There should be liftman in every lift, if it's not available, parents should be careful" he added.

