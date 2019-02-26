Mumbai: Flying drone spotted at Shivaji Park, a case booked against unknown man

national

Shivaji Park police have registered a booked case against the unknown person under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code

Representational Image

A flying drone was spotted at Shivaji Park ground on Sunday afternoon, in spite of the prohibitory order issued against the flying of drone or remote control devices by the Mumbai Police. A drone was used to record a political rally, said the Police.

A political rally named 'Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi' was organised by Prakash Ambedkar and Asaduddin Owaisi in Shivaji Park on February 23 from 3 pm to 10 pm. During this rally, a police constable witnessed a flying drone at around 8 pm. He immediately informed Shivaji Park Police who took note of it and an FIR was registered against an unknown person under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

In a view of terrorist attack or threat, Mumbai Police had issued a prohibitory order on flying of drones, remote control devices, micro-light aircraft, and paragliders. Prior permission is required from the Mumbai Police to fly drones in the city.

"A drone was allegedly used to record the rally without any permission from police. Its a violation of order passed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations). We have filed a case against an unknown person under IPC section 188 ( Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)," said an official at Shivaji Park Police station.

