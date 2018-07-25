Mumbai: Follow Western Railway's directions to avoid another Elphinstone Stampede

The new plan for traffic movement at Lower Parel station has been implemented with effect from 4 pm on Tuesday

Lower Parel station

The WR has made special arrangements for regulating movement of passengers on railway premises and for those using the FOB connected to the Delisle ROB at Lower Parel station, especially during the morning peak hours (7 am to 12 pm) and evening peak hours (4 pm to 9 pm).

The new plan for traffic movement at Lower Parel station has been implemented with effect from 4 pm on Tuesday. Security personnel from RPF as well as GRP have been deputed at various locations for crowd management and smooth dispersal to avoid overcrowding.

The diversions

During the morning and evening peak hours, commuters will be diverted to both middle and Dadar-end FOBs.

On the Dadar-end FOB, commuters will be diverted to both Dadar- and Churchgate-end staircases.

Movement of reverse traffic will be only through the middle FOB from east to west during evening peak hours and west to east during morning peak hours.

WR's pointers for you

DO

* Pay attention to announcements

* Maintain queue for FOB

* Use FOB as per exhibited signages and follow directions in the interest of safety

* Seek immediate help from RPF/GRP in case of exigencies

* Co-operate with uniformed personnel

* Call on security helpline number 182, if needed

DON'T

* Infringe stairs unnecessarily

* Crowd or use mobile phones on FOBs and entry-exit points

* Spread rumours or be misguided by them

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates