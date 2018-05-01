Mumbai Food: 3 regional favourites to indulge in on Maharashtra Day

Tuck into regional favourites at eateries known for their authentic preparations

For Puneri munchies

Nothing beats crispy and spicy farsaan when it comes to desi munchies. This joint, with its original branch in Pune, sells lip-smacking bhakarwadis you can’t get enough of. Make sure you pack some mango barfi for dessert.

TIME 10 am to 9 pm

AT Bandhu Mithaiwale, Ameya Cooperative Housing Society, Prabhadevi.

CALL 9820328377 COST Rs 310 and Rs 480

For a Kolhapuri meal

If you don’t like the idea of venturing out in the heat, this Kolhapuri restaurant has you sorted. Get their chicken fry, which they claim is a bestseller, home-delivered, while vegetarians can tuck into paneer ganderi.

TIME 11.30 am to 3.30 pm and 7 pm to 11.30 pm

AT Purepur Kolhapur, Parleshwar Road, Vile Parle East. CALL 9820592824 COST Rs 200 and Rs 210

For a herby snack

If you’ve been on a diet all week, Maharashtra Diwas has to be your cheat day. This suburban joint serves up delicious kothimbir wadi, a timeless, fried-till-crisp concoction of coriander and besan. It helps that it’s value for money too.

TIME 8.30 am to 11.00 pm

AT Mee Marathi, Visheshwar Nagar Road, Goregaon East.

CALL 26134636 COST Rs 35

For hat-ke fare

May 1 and no misal or aamras puri? Take a trip to Lower Parel for a delicious detour from misal pav, and mop up the sprouts gravy with puri. The dishes are as authentic as they get and pocket-friendly, too.

TIME 8.30 am to 10.00 pm

AT Maruthirao Misalwale, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel.

CALL 9146151313 Cost Rs 80 and Rs100

For true-blue Mumbaikars

If you’re hungry and the pay cheque is still on its way, this Lalbaug restaurant is a saviour. Gorge on all-time favourite Bambaiya batata vada served with the tangiest, freshly made chutney. They offer a Jain version too.

time 7.30 am to 10.30 pm

AT Mumbai Ladu Samrat, shop No: 1-2, Habib Terrace, Lalbaug, Dr Ambedkar Road, Parel.

CALL 24710127

Cost Rs 40