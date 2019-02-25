Mumbai Food: Asian Thai bar Tygr is not too hard on your pocket

food

Three months into launch, Zorawar Kalra sustains magic at his Asian bar

Smoked salmon mousse. Pics/Ashish Raje

We were disappointed last year with the closing of Rivers to Oceans, Zorawar Kalra's luxury champagne and caviar bar that Mumbai just didn't seem to warm up to. Not someone to give up easily, he decided to take a U-turn and offer a modern Asian Thai bar — Tygr — that's not too hard on the pocket, and yet not short on innovation. It works, and how!

We have been to Asian bars in the last two years; the city really loves the cuisine. But this one is the only place that we end up going to twice in two weeks. That's how much we like it. The slow-as-snails and confused service (they give us a complementary dessert to make up for it) is their only shortcoming. We are putting this out there right in the beginning, so we can share our experience — most of which was enjoyable — at one-go.



Crispy shrimps caramelised Thai raw mango

The interiors have a few tweaks; it's woodier now, but the marble bar from R2O still stands. The menu has been planned such that anyone who walks in, considering it's in a mall, would have something to pick from. So, in addition to small plates and main course options, they also offer tortilla flat breads, savoury waffles, wings, American burgers, brilliant salads, and eggs benedict. And if you are still aching for more, they have a grill section, and a small mousse and pâté column, too.

Since we love tapas, we decide to start with smoked salmon mousse ('475) that comes with a side of lavache and toast. For all those who love the fishy taste of the sea, we insist on giving this dish a try: it's a great plate to start your dinner conversation with, since it isn't messy. And the natural flavour of the salmon hits you at the very first bite, which is also when we order our cocktails.



Guacamole Goan choriz chilli

The bar menu deserves a special mention. We are tired of paying '800 for drinks that do not do justice to flavour, identity, potency or innovation. Tygr takes care of every aspect. All cocktails are priced at '450, and each drink has something different and new to offer. We pick bending a tree, and seven times good (the cocktails are named after Thai sayings). The latter is a beer cocktail mixed with golden rum. It has a kick of ginger and lime and a fruity banana and mango indulgence. Craft breweries with no beer cocktails, please take note.

We call for round two and make a mental note to not get drunk. Bending a tree is like a buzzing beach party in a cocktail glass; there's coconut, bourbon, coffee, pineapple, Thai red syrup and lime; all of it seamlessly succeeds in wowing us. A hat tip to the bartender who made a custom Thai pinacolada for us, which wasn't on the menu. And just in case cocktails aren't your thing, they have a wide selection of spirits, beers starting at '150.



Seven times good

The soothing playlist combined with good booze keeps our tempers in check when the kitchen delays our order. All is forgiven though as the fare is blemish-free. The crispy shrimps caramelised Thai raw mango ('415) makes for a well-balanced appetiser, with a mix of sweet, sour and hot flavours and a bit of crunch.

The guacamole Goan chorizo chilli and lime brie ('475) from the benedict section equally matches the experience. We have had better chorizo, but this one makes the cut. And the avocado and brie add a beautiful smooth finish to the flavours. Since we can have Thai curries at any time of the day, we test their massaman curry ('415) for the mains and find it flavourful. By the time we finish dinner and glance around, Tygr looks like a perfect bar with a change in its lighting and upbeat music. This Tygr packs quite a roar.

