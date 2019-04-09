Mumbai Food: Authentic sea-food flavours at 20-day pop-up in Powai

food

Powai's seafood lovers will get a whiff of authentic flavours from the sea at a new 20-day-long pop-up whipped up by chef Nilesh Limaye

Surmai Malvani curry

There is no trepidation in his voice as he enters into a rapturous spiel ahead of a 20-day pop-up at a fine-dine he helms in Powai. Twenty years of experience, whether it's working inside five-star kitchens or setting up popular Mumbai seafood addas in other cities, has bred a keen enthusiasm in Nilesh Limaye, and that passion is pushing this chef to do new things.

"Hiranandani has all kinds of restaurants now, but the local flavour is missing. There are a few Indian eateries here, but no one is doing regional seafood dishes. The menu mostly comprises my favourites, and working with places like Mahesh Lunch Home [which he helped set up in Bangalore and Dubai] has given me a lot of insight. I wanted to give people a taste of that," Limaye tells us as he prepares for the Oh Fish pop-up that kicks off today.



Clams sukke

On offer are authentic delicacies, like Malvani fish curry; Goan dry prawn kismur; a Goud Saraswat Brahmin specialty called pomfret amti, which is an aromatic fish curry; Mangalorean-style chewy clams or tisrya in a dry spicy and coconut-y masala and another delicacy from the region, crab ghassi; and Maharshtrian home-style fish curry.



Nilesh Limaye

"I also wanted oysters on the menu, so I have tried to source fresh rock oysters because I want to serve them raw," he says with child-like eagerness, adding that, the brackish treat will be served à la carte and made-to-order, so that patrons can make the most of it. "All the seafood will be displayed on an ice bath, and just like they do in Gajalee or Mahesh Lunch Home, we will show our guests the catch so that they can pick for themselves," he shares.



Prawn stuffed pomfret

Elaborating on the larger thought driving this pop-up, Limaye tells us, "Bombay used to be a culinary destination a decade ago, but now Pune and others [tier-two cities] have really taken over. You should see the kind of restaurants Pune has today vis-a-vis Mumbai, where eateries dedicated to different cuisines can only be found in select localities like SoBo and Bandra. There is very little on offer for the normal person looking to try something different, but it's up to us chefs to bring all kinds of cuisines to the plate."

AT Parabola, Rodas An Ecotel Hotel, Central Avenue, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

ON April 10 to 30, 4 pm to 11 pm

CALL 25755555

COST Rs 2,500 (approximately for two)

