Mumbai Food: Bandra eatery gives you the perfect taste from Mexico

A Bandra eatery that serves cuisine from the Latin American nation ticks all the boxes for a hearty meal and heady drinks

Pork carnita

When we visit Sancho's on a Sunday night, there is a slight nip in the air. A special hot buttered rum from the winter menu tempts us. We give in, and the rum drink ('350) spiced with nutmeg and cinnamon, apple reduction and bitters, and a hint of salted butter, warms the throat."

Chef Esdras Ochoa divides his time between the kitchen and moving from table to table talking to guests. Known as LA's Taco King, Ochoa was seen on the web series, The Final Table.



Vegan ceviche tostada

Chef Amninder Sandhu, who was also a contestant in the show, met him on the sets. The two hit it off and a year later, Sandhu roped him in for Sancho's. On our revisit to the three-month old Mexican restaurant on Pali Hill, we find the same creamy comfort in rags to riches guacamole ('450) served with activated charcoal tortilla. We like the touch of crispy kale garnish, but the gimmick of black food turns us off.

The ahi poke tostada ('525) has tuna cubes on a bed of guacamole, and the hit of jalapeno and chilli oil is perfect. There is only one way to eat this taco: squeeze a dash of lime and use your hands. We love the creativity in the vegan ceviche tostada ('425), a raw cauliflower ceviche with habanero chillies. Non-vegans should give this one a shot as well.



Chocolate tres leches

Along with Tommy at Sancho's ('400), which had a pinot noir reduction, we discover a new favourite in the drinks menu. Flor verde ('400), again a tequila-based cocktail, offers cucumber juice, lemon juice, soda and elder flower in a refreshing formula.

New on the menu, rustled up by Ochoa before he left for Hong Kong for the holidays, is Carnitas ('495). This one has deep-fried pork belly pieces, with a hot green salsa verde that gives a fresh landing of cilantro and sweet onion. We fold the open soft-shell taco to indulge in a juicy bite.



Tommy at Sancho's

Another new entrant turns the pearly white tres leches into a dark lord. The chocolate tres leches ('395) features a sponge chocolate cake that falls at the touch of a fork, and we spoon in some melted chocolate and three milk reductions. While Sancho's offers a chic ambience, done up by Gauri Khan, the food does justice to its roots, and we're glad it continues to serve authentic Mexican food as Ochoa had promised on our first visit.

The Guide first reviewed Sancho's in November 2018.

At U 21, Pali Hill Road, Union Park, Khar West.

Time 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call 26482727

